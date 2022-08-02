ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of cyclists took on several streets of St. Louis over the weekend for the 14th annual World Naked Bike Ride.

The event, first held in St. Louis in 2007, has drawn more than 2,000 cyclists in previous years and generally covers more than 12 miles of ground in highly-visible areas within St. Louis City.

First recognized as a protest against oil dependency in Canada in 2004, the World Naked Bike Ride has since expanded its footprint to dozens of U.S. cities and at least 20 countries. St. Louis is one of at least 16 U.S. cities planning such a bike ride this year.

Organizers say the ride is intended to promote a positive body image, alternative forms of transportation, and cyclists’ rights. Participants were encouraged to go “as bare as they dare.” The festivities on July 30 also included a pre-ride costume contest and a massive afterparty with live entertainment.

Several days following the event, Thomas Ricks captured dozens of photos of the event and shared them with the FOX2 digital team.