ST. LOUIS — Art in the Park St. Louis Hills is at Francis Park today, September 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photo by Liz Dowell

This event is celebrating its 16th year. Artists have booths on both sides of the lily pond to display their art. There is live music, delicious food, a classic car show, and an exhibition of vintage baseball.

As always, the event is open to the public, admission is free, and several free children’s activities are provided by our sponsors and non-profit participants.