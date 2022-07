MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Thousands of Pink Floyd fans found Time to visit The Dark Side of the Moon on Saturday, July 9 for El Monstero’s annual outdoor concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Maryland Heights.

Local favorite El Monstero took the stage for a dazzling performance filled with lights, lasers, pyrotechnics, lots of confetti, and songs spanning decades of Pink Floyd music. Attendees were also treated to a Vivid performance by Grammy Award Winners, Living Colour.