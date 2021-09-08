Photos: Fallen Marine’s return to St. Louis

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo.– Thousands of people lined overpasses, streets, and the interstate to honor fallen Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz. He was one of 13 marines killed in Afghanistan during a blast last month.

Here are some images from the procession from Lambert St. Louis Airport to the Baue funeral home in St. Charles County.

The tributes have already started. People came out overnight and put up around 3,500 flags to honor Schmitz and the other service members killed in that attack. There are 13 rows of flags, one row for each American service member killed in that horrific attack.

After the arrival at Lambert, Lance Corporal Schmitz’s remains will be escorted 12 miles along I-70 here to the funeral home. The Missouri Highway Patrol will shut down I-70 for the procession. The escort will include 1,000 motorcycles from the Patriot Guard.

There are eight overpasses along the procession route. Thousands of people are expected to line the route to pay respects to Schmitz. Firefighters plan to hang massive American flags along the route at all of the overpasses.