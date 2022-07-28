ST. LOUIS – Heavy rainfall and flash flooding slams the St. Louis region for the second time in three days, as flooded roads have posed risks in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and slightly beyond.

Flash flooding developed just before 3 p.m. Thursday in many parts of the region. A flash flood warning is in effect through 5:45 p.m. Thursday evening.

Flooding led to stalled traffic on I-64, I-70 and several other highways Thursday afternoon. Several suburbs, including Webster Groves, experienced up to several inches of flash flooding as well. This comes after some parts of St. Louis County noticed upwards of 11 inches of rainfall during the early-morning hours of Tuesday, setting a single-day record in rainfall.

The latest photo gallery above shows photos from FOX2, MoDOT and viewers who shared photos with the news team from around the St. Louis area. Check back for more updates and photos on the flash flood situation.