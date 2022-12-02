HAWAII – Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, recently erupted, presenting some threats for local communities in Hawaii.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the eruption began late Sunday night in the volcano on the Big Island. It’s the volcano’s first eruption in 38, though lava flow appears to be slowing down in recent days.

Throughout the eruption, Hawaii’s sky has glowed red, orange and purple. Former St. Louis resident Megan Svejkoskyany and others have snapped pictures from a distance.

Svejkoskyany is documenting some photos from her experience on her Instagram page.

The eruption of Mauna Loa hasn’t immediately endangered any towns, but the U.S. Geological Survey warned the roughly 200,000 people on the Big Island that an eruption “can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly.” Scientists had been on alert for a possible explosion because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the summit of the volcano.