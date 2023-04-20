LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Another round of severe weather rolls through the St. Louis region, and with it comes some hail threats.

In Lincoln County, viewers have informed FOX 2 of hail hitting areas in Troy, Moscow Mills and Hawk Point.

Some people described witnessing at least golf ball-sized hail hit their homes or property. For others, it’s closer to pea-sized hail. You might notice some hail around areas dealing with a temperature drops, in addition to thunderstorm threats.

Many counties around the St. Louis region are under a severe thunderstorm watch through the late evening hours. There has not yet been a tornado watch issued in the St. Louis region, but it can’t be ruled out completely for Thursday.