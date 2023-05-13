ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Severe weather is moving to the east, but it led to some significant hail Saturday afternoon in the St. Louis region, especially in St. Charles County.

Hail ranged from golf ball-size to quarter-size in St. Charles County. FOX 2 learned of multiple hail threats around 2 p.m. Some of these hail threats even moved into parts of Maryland Heights, Overland and St. Ann.

Hail precipitation happens most commonly during thunderstorms when the atmosphere updrafts rain above the freezing level. Some forms can prove quite dangerous and destructive.

FOX 2 received several photos of hail from viewers on Saturday.

Cynthia Morin – St. Charles Katie Koepke – St. Peters Laura Simon – St. Charles Lori Rogers – Wentzville Phil Lancaster – St. Charles Tyler Dobbins – St. Charles

Severe weather threats remain through the early evening hours on Saturday, mostly in Illinois.