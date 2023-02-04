ST. LOUIS – Thousands flock to downtown St. Louis this weekend for some Halloween spirit in the thick of winter.

Transworld’s Halloween and Attraction Show has taken over America’s Center in Downtown St. Louis. The four-day convention offers a chance to see gigantic Halloween displays and purchase unique items for future fall festivities.

The show is a hit for operators of amusement parks, haunted houses, escape rooms, pumpkin patches, zoos corn mazes and similar Halloween activities. The show is one of St. Louis’ biggest conventions each year and brings an estimated 10,000 people from all over the world.

There’s even a little something for those who are still hanging onto Christmas spirit too. Transworld’s Halloween Show was also complemented by several large Christmas attractions and displays.

FOX 2 captured several spooky snapshots (and also some candid Christmas ones) from the convention Saturday. For more information on Transworld’s Halloween and Attraction Show, click here.