ST. LOUIS — Spend the Labor Day weekend with your family at The Historic Daniel Boone Home. There, you can do live history activities to learn about Missouri’s past.

The Sorchy Reenactment Group offers continuous passive interpretation at the Ingledew Cabin and Baker’s Shop every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from opening until approximately 4 p.m. Park admission is free, and guided tours of The Historic Daniel Boone Home are available for a fee. Explore historic Missouri through living history activities at The Historic Daniel Boone Home.