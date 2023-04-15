CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO. – Hail slammed some parts of Missouri just west of St. Louis amid severe storms Saturday afternoon.

In Crawford and Franklin counties, viewers have informed FOX 2 of hail hitting areas in Bourbon, Leasburg, Villa Ridge and many other communities.

Strong instability up in the mid-levels of the atmosphere is making for the potential for very large hail in storms today. Some of this hail may be quite dangerous and destructive. Some hail could fall up to 2.5 inches, tennis ball or baseball sizes.

Hail threats, heavy winds and a tornado watch remain in the St. Louis area through Saturday evening. Many modes of severe weather are now heading west towards St. Louis City and County. Check back with FOX 2 for updates.