ST. LOUIS – The Greater St. Louis Hispanic Festival is currently taking place in Soulard. This three-day event celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with activities such as dancing, food, crafts, and more.

This year marks the 24th year of the festival, which aims to raise regional awareness of the cultural contributions made by Hispanic musicians, dancers, artisans, and chefs.

Photo by Liz Dowell

The festival’s final day is today, and it will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from September 15 to October 15, celebrating the histories, cultures, and contributions of the Hispanic community.