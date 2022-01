JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Over the weekend, youth hunters and those with disabilities participated in a rabbit hunt.

The Missouri Department of Conservation provided track chairs to the Missouri Disabled Sportsmen’s Annual Youth and Mobility-Impaired Rabbit Hunt. The hunt took place in the Northeast Region.

MDC said on Facebook that “the weather was not ideal, but that didn’t stop hunters and volunteers from catching up with some rabbits!”

MDC also posted photos to Facebook.