Photos: Multiple trees down in Kirkwood after Friday night storm





Photos courtesy of George Sells

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Photos of several knocked-down trees from the Kirkwood area were sent in.

Last night’s storm consisted of wind gusts that hit 70 m.p.h. overnight and a complex of storms moved through the area.

There were multiple reports of golf ball size hail (1.75 inches) from Creve Coeur to Bridgeton, and even 2 inches in diameter in Maryland Heights from the isolated storm that impacted the metro around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

There is a potential for additional strong storms this afternoon and evening. More heavy rain may come later tonight.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 7 a.m. Sunday.