ST. LOUIS — Despite Saturday’s rain, the Festival of Nations on Sunday brimmed with vendors, food, and music. The overcast day didn’t deter the public from exploring Tower Grove Park.

The International Institute of St. Louis produces the Festival of Nations, a multiracial event that first debuted in 1934. This two-day event is open to the public and showcases the traditions, flavors, sounds, and art of over 75 nations.

The festival will continue until 9 p.m. today at Tower Grove Park.