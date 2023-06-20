ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for several suspects and potential witnesses to a weekend shooting that left one teenager dead and ten others juveniles hurt.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released photos of four people wanted in connection with the investigation. Two are described as gunmen, one is described as a friend of a gunman and the other is considered a witness.

All four were caught on camera around the shooting. FOX 2 has shared two photos, both with one accused gunman, and one with a gunman and a friend.

St. Louis police said 17-year-old Makao Moore died Sunday morning after gunfire erupted in an office building near 14th and Washington. Ten other people, ranging in age from 15 to 19, were shot or otherwise injured.

Investigators say teenagers were having a party in an office space when the shooting broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday. Shell casings from AR-15-style rifles and other firearms were scattered on the ground.

If you have any information on the suspects, contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).