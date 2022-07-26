ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond.

The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.

Earlier Tuesday morning, FOX2’s news crews traveled to several destinations Tuesday morning to show damages, police response and traffic impacts from the heavy rainfall. Our featured photo gallery shows many of the impacts from St. Peters, University City, St. Louis City and more.

Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, following a slowdown in heavy rainfall, FOX2 crews flew over the St. Louis region with SkyFOX, powered by the Bommarito Automotive Group. Helicopter crews spotted significant flash flooding in St. Louis city and county, including the St. Louis Zoo, St. Louis Metro routes and several north St. Louis County neighborhoods.

Many roads or interstates have had closures or delays amid flash flooding. If you happen to notice heavy flash flooding in your area, turn around and find an alternate route. Check your route for flooding before leaving to avoid a delay.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route.