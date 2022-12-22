ST. LOUIS – Winter has officially arrived in the St. Louis region, along with widespread snow and subzero windchills.

Officials report 1.4 inches of snowfall at St. Louis Lambert Airport and 3-degree temperatures in St. Louis County as of 4:30 p.m.

For some, the conditions are leading to some challenging commutes around the area. FOX 2’s Rogue Runner surveyed roads and highways along many parts of the city and county.

Check out some of the last photos of road conditions from Rogue Runner and MoDOT in the photo gallery attached above. This includes photos from St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County and the Metro East.

Snow threats are expected to end by the early-evening hours, but unseasonably cold temperatures will remain through Friday.