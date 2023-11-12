St. Charles — The City of St. Charles celebrated Veterans Day this year with a parade and ceremony at the Lewis and Clark Boathouse. St. Charles Salutes included a full day of recognizing and celebrating veterans and their service.

The day began with a parade at 10 a.m. The parade started at the Lewis and Clark Boathouse Parking Lot and traveled down Boone’s Lick Road to Fifth Street.

After the parade returned to the Lewis and Clark Boathouse parking lot, a ceremony was held at the Veteran’s Memorial.

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Photo by Liz Dowell

Following the ceremony, there was live music, food trucks, vendors, and much more. A guest speaker also shared their veteran’s story. The day wrapped up at 6 p.m. with a fireworks display.