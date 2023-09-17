WENTZVILLE, Mo – The St. Louis Renaissance Festival is back, kicking off five weekends of fun. The festival runs from September 16 to October 22 and has a 25-year history. It’s a family-friendly event where visitors can enjoy volunteers and vendors dressed in period clothing, jousting demonstrations, and even petting zoos. While parking is free, there is an admission fee.

The ‘lore’ of the renfaire is that when you arrive, you are stepping into the village of Petite Lyon. Petite Lyon is under the rule of 13 Counts from the city of Lyon. They’ve extended invitations to travelers, entertainers, sellers, and skilled craftsmen from all over the country to create a special and memorable festival. This year marks the celebration of 25 years of fun and excitement.

By Liz Dowell

What to expect:

Artisan Marketplace: Weapons, Apparel, Jewelry, and more

Entertainment: Stage acts, Street Acts, Music Acts, Specialty Groups, Jousting and more

Games/Activities: Archery, High Striker, Knife Throwing, Escape Room, Fairy Wing Forest and more

Festival food

Theme weekends:

Highland Fling: September 16–17

Pups, Pints and Pirates: September 23–24

Shamrocks and Shenanigans: September 30 and October 1

Oktoberfest: October 7-8

Lordes and Ladies Shopping Day: October 9

Viking Adventures: October 14–15

Heroes vs. Villains, October 21–22