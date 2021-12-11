Photos: Survey the St. Charles County storm damage from above

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – One person is dead and two are injured after tornadoes touched down in St. Charles Friday night. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is over the area Saturday morning to assess the storm damage.

First responders tell FOX 2 that there is a three-mile stretch of damage that seems to follow Highway F. There are about a dozen homes with damage and several of them are leveled.

The National Weather Service reported one fatality. A second person was also taken to the hospital but injuries were not considered severe. A third person was trapped and rescued by first responders.

Power crews were on the scene repairing damaged lines. The severe weather left a trail of damage that caused power outages for thousands of Ameren customers.