ST. LOUIS – Under a tornado watch for several hours Friday, the St. Louis region indeed see some tornado-warned systems through the early evening hours.

Mother Nature brought many forms of severe weather to the area, including tornado and thunderstorm threats, heavy winds, hail and some rain.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, it seems as if many of the large threats have cleared. However, the St. Louis area does remain under a tornado watch through 8 p.m.

FOX 2’s weather team is learning more about impacts, spotting some photos of thick clouds around St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County along the way. Check out those photos in the gallery above.

And just moments ago, FOX 2 photographer John Gerding captured this snapshot of a rainbow from St. Charles County.