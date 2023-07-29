ST. LOUIS – A strong Saturday afternoon storm system packed winds up to 80 miles per hour, leading to widespread tree damage in the St. Louis metro.

FOX 2 has learned of trees of many sizes that have fallen on or nearby cars and homes. Some were uprooted due to Saturday’s intense storms. Branches fell off of countless others.

According to preliminary reports obtained by FOX 2, a 40-foot tree fell down at one neighborhood in St. Charles County.

Saturday’s storm system led to heavy winds, torrential rainfall and scattered lightning throughout the region, though not at any points were Saturday’s storms tornado-warned. As of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, no injuries have been reported from these storms.

Viewers sent a variety of storm damage photos from trees to FOX 2. Check out the photos in the slideshow above. There are also some photos of homes that suffered damage.