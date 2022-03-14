Pi Day: Who serves the best pie in your state?

In honor of Pi Day, Yelp is celebrating 50 of the best-reviewed pie places in the country. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – If you have any respect for math, you’ll eat a slice of pie today.

Pi Day, observed each year on March 14, is an unofficial holiday that was first established in 1988 to celebrate the mathematical constant of pi. Today, scholars and schoolteachers across the globe commemorate the date by teaching the many formulas that utilize pi, or lecturing on its mathematical significance.

The rest of us usually think about consuming the more tangible type of pie. Y’know, like apple or strawberry rhubarb. Out of respect for math, of course.

In order to help narrow down our choices, the analysts at Yelp have taken it upon themselves to try to determine the best place for pie in each state. It’s worth noting, however, that Yelp’s results are based on the ratings and reviews of the bakeries and eateries that offer pie, rather than the pie itself. Even still, Yelp’s analysts did their best to find businesses that specialized in pie. And they used plenty of math, most likely.

“We identified businesses in the bakery, dessert, and food categories on Yelp with a large concentration of reviews mentioning ‘pie,’ then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘pie,’” Yelp explained in its Pi Day blog post.

Hungry to show your respect for math? Check out Yelp’s list of the country’s top places for pie below:

Alabama: Jawanda’s Sweet Potato Pie in Birmingham

Alaska: A Pie Stop in Anchorage

Arizona: Sugarjam in Scottsdale

Arkansas: Gooseberry Handmade Pies in Bentonville

California: Morika’s Southern Delights in Laguna Hills

Colorado: Sweet Sweetz Ice Cream and Desserts in Denver

Connecticut: Granny’s Pie Factory in East Hartford

Delaware: Old World Breads in Lewes

Florida: Mixed Fillings Pie Shop in Jacksonville

Georgia: Southern Baked Pie Company in Atlanta

Hawaii: Maui Pie in Kihei

Idaho: Birdie’s Pie Shop in Post Falls

Illinois: Spinning j Bakery & Soda Fountain in Chicago

Indiana: Pots and Pans Pie Co in Indianapolis

Iowa: Kathy’s Pie in Cedar Rapids

Kansas: Upper Crust Pie Bakery in Overland Park

Kentucky: Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen in Louisville

Louisiana: Windowsill Pies in New Orleans

Maine: Islandbound Treats in Southwest Harbor

Maryland: The Ugly Pie in Salisbury

Massachusetts: Thwaites Market in Methuen

Michigan: Crane’s in the City in Holland

Minnesota: Hot Hands Pie and Biscuit in St. Paul

Mississippi: Urban Foxes in Jackson

Missouri: Ashleigh’s Bake Shop in Kansas City

Montana: Iron Horse Cafe and Pie Shop in Three Forks

Nebraska: Modern Love in Omaha

Nevada: Sweets Raku in Las Vegas

New Hampshire: Woodstock Pie and Coffee in Woodstock

New Jersey: Pie Lady Cafe in Moorestown

New Mexico: The Village Buttery in Ruidoso

New York: Miss American Pie in Brooklyn

North Carolina: Baked Pie Company – Woodfin in Asheville

North Dakota: Nichole’s Fine Pastry and Cafe in Fargo

Ohio: Rood Food and Pie in Lakewood

Oklahoma: Pie Junkie in Oklahoma City

Oregon: The Pie Guy in North Plains

Pennsylvania: The Pie Place in Pittsburgh

Rhode Island: Pastiche Fine Desserts in Providence

South Carolina: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop in Greenville

South Dakota: Purple Pie Place in Custer

Tennessee: Sweet Creations Pie Bakery in Nashville

Texas: Fredericksburg Pie in Fredericksburg

Utah: Flake Pie Co in Jordan

Vermont: The Southern Pie Cafe in Chester

Virginia: Proper Pie in Richmond

Washington: Cakes of Paradise in Seattle

West Virginia: Orrs Farm Market in Martinsburg

Wisconsin: Stockholm Pie and General Store in Stockholm

Wyoming: Devils Tower View in Devils Tower

Meanwhile, only one of the above establishments can claim to be Yelp’s best-reviewed pie place in the whole country. A representative for Yelp confirmed to Nexstar that Florida’s top-rated pie shop — Mixed Fillings in Jacksonville — can currently boast that honor.

More about Yelp’s rankings, and links to Yelp’s top-reviewed pie places, can be found on the site’s blog.