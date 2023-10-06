ST. LOUIS — Police have arrested a man wanted for a frightening robbery of Pi Pizzeria on Monday. Kamron Walker, 29, faces robbery charges. He is being held by police with no bond allowed.

A Pi Pizzeria employee was surprised while counting the cash from that evening’s sales. An armed man wearing all black and a mask suddenly appeared in the back office. She complied when he motioned to put the money in his bag with his gun. The suspect walked out of the rear door.

Police were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle. The Real Time Crime Center spotted it Tuesday near the intersection of Kingshighway and Chippewa. They pulled it over in the 4400 block of South Kingshighway. Walker matched the description of the suspect in the robbery.

Walker was placed under arrest on Wednesday. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office filed robbery and armed criminal action charges against him.