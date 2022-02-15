Pick up a free COVID test kit at several St. Louis County locations Wednesday

Regular testing for COVID-19 at home can help prevent the spread of asymptomatic infections and is a sensible choice before going to a big event.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Eureka Fire Protection District will once again distribute COVID-19 test kits at the Eureka Community Center Wednesday without an appointment from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. The Eureka Community Center is located at 333 Bald Hill.

Test kits also are available at seven St. Louis County Library branch locations this week by appointment only. Kits can only be reserved by calling 314-994-3300, in-person reservations will not be accepted. Kits will be available for curbside pick-up at the branches, and samples must be delivered to a Department of Public Health center.

Participating St. Louis County Library branches:

Cliff Cave Branch, 5430 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO 63129

Grant’s View Branch, 9700 Musick Road, St. Louis, MO 63123

Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63136

Meramec Valley Branch, 1501 San Simeon Way, Fenton, MO 63026

Oak Bend Branch, 842 S. Holmes Ave., St. Louis, MO 63122

Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann, MO 63074

Weber Road Branch 4444 Weber Road St. Louis, MO 63123

DPH’s health centers:

John C. Murphy Health Center, 6121 N. Hanley Road, Berkeley

South County Health Center, 4580 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Sunset Hills

North Central Community Health Center, 4000 Jennings Station Road in Jennings.