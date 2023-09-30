ST. LOUIS — The Pickle Ball in the Streets Tournament is taking place today in Webster Groves. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Digital Strike headquarters on Big Bend Blvd.

Attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks, a petting zoo, art vendors, and more. The event is free and open to everyone. However, if you wish to participate in the tournament, registration is required, and the cost is $75 per player.

For those who haven’t registered online, on-site registration is available. Additionally, you can learn to play pickleball for $35.00 with a certified instructor.

The tournament aims to support the Mighty Oaks Foundation, which helps families with children born with congenital heart defects. Last year’s tournament raised over $10,000 for the foundation.