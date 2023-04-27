LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hundreds of Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are expected to close this year, creating opportunities to fill large spaces once occupied by the former retail giant. In Lake St. Louis, there seems to be one solution.

The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis, an outdoor retail mall, plans to fill the space once occupied by Bed, Bath & Beyond with a pickleball club.

The Paddle Up Pickleball Club is expected to open in June at 4 Meadows Circle, just behind the mall’s Old Navy store. According to its Facebook page, Paddle Up will be an indoor pickleball facility with nine courts, offering leagues, open play, coaching and more.

Paddle Up says it has already done some work with the floors, walls and lights ahead of the anticipated opening.

With the planned pickleball site, Lake St. Louis could be a trailblazer in terms of filling up former Bed, Bath & Beyond spaces. The company filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this month and expects to close more than 300 of its remaining stores by June.

For more information on Paddle Up and its developments, click here.