ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Emergency crews are responding to a single-vehicle crash that is causing major backups on Interstate 70.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was flying over the area located on I-70 eastbound just before 170, where a pickup truck can be seen off the roadways. The left-hand lanes continue to build traffic as crews respond.

The cause of the crash has not been revealed. However, the driver has been taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

