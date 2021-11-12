Pickup truck crashes head-on into a MetroBus in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A MetroBus was involved in a head-on crash early Friday morning in south St. Louis. The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m.

Police said a pickup truck driver ran a stop sign at Rogers Place and Arsenal Street near Tower Grove Park. The pickup truck hit a car turning at that intersection. Then it hit the MetroBus. The car hit another car that was parked.

No passengers were on the bus.

Police said the pickup truck driver fled the scene. His passenger and the driver of the car are hurt and at the hospital.

Truck vs bus details on Fox2 news in the morning starting at 4am pic.twitter.com/WYpHBKuyZF — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) November 12, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.