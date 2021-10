ST. LOUIS – The driver of a pickup truck was taken into police custody after slamming into a Taco Bell in west St. Louis.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday at the restaurant on Hampton Avenue near I-44.

The impact pushed a customer who was sitting in a booth. She was taken to the hospital for treatment for a cut on her arm.

Truck vs Taco Bell —Hampton Ave St Louis Missouri. Details on Fox2 news in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/hYpNkY3Q52 pic.twitter.com/p5y12w9pL8 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 29, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.