ST. LOUIS – The cold and freezing temperatures combined to make a difficult Tuesday morning commute. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter captured many images of cars, trucks, and SUVs spinning out on the slick roads. The images in this story were taken between 7:30 and 8:00 a.m.

Our photographer captured images of vehicles stranded on interstates 64 and 44. First responders have been busy. Police and fire trucks could be seen rushing to the crashes and spin-outs.

I-64 westbound at the Science Center – Truck in road

I-64 westbound before Skinker – Truck stuck

I-44 westbound at 7th Street

I-64 at Hanley – Several crashes

I-44 in Downtown St. Louis – Car turned the wrong way

I-44 Westbound between Vandeventer and Grand

