ST. CHARLES, Mo. — We’re learning more about one of the tenants anchoring a $350 million Riverpointe business, retail, and residential development. Chicken ‘N Pickle is opening its first St. Louis-area facility in St. Charles on December 12. It will feature live music, giveaways, open-play pickleball, and family-friendly activities. They have released new renderings and details about the location.

Located in the Riverpointe development, near the AMC Streets of St. Charles 8 Theatre, the complex covers 2.5 acres and includes 11 indoor and outdoor pickleball courts. There are bars, rooftop seating, and a game yard offering lawn games like cornhole and ping pong.

The development stretches from I-70 to the Family Arena. It is estimated to bring around 4,000 jobs, and $1.5 billion of annual revenue, to St. Charles.

What’s on the menu? Well, a lot of chicken. That includes rotisserie dishes available in four different seasonings. There are also pork and beef sandwiches, BBQ mac and cheese, plus fries and tots.

“We are committed to remaining the best-in-class pickleball entertainment destination as we expand nationally, without sacrificing personal touch and local connections in each market,” states Dave Johnson, founder of Chicken N Pickle. “Each of our facilities attracts over 650,000 annual visitors, so we’re confident Chicken N Pickle will become a go-to attraction in St. Louis.”

The St. Charles location marks the ninth in the U.S., with plans for six more complexes across different states by early 2025, bringing the total to 15 locations. The development is near Bangert Island. It is a 160-acre haven for hikers and bike riders, just south of Interstate 70 along the Missouri River.

