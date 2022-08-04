ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Several inches of rain fell across the St. Louis area between last night and this morning. This caused creeks to rise and put some people’s cars and homes underwater. First responders were called out to rescue people from a flooded mobile home park.

There is no more widespread, prolonged rain expected. However, a stalled front in the area will lift northward increasing the heat into the weekend with some spotty showers.

Expect a spot shower possible as sunshine returns this afternoon. Friday should be partly cloudy with isolated storms possible, high temperatures in the low 90s.

The weekend should be bright and hot. Heat driven storms are possible as moisture in the ground is lifted by heat. High temperatures in the 90s.