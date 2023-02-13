ST. LOUIS – Thousands of dogs and their owners participated in the 30th annual Purina Pet Parade through the streets of Soulard Sunday. It is the world’s largest costumed pet-parade, which is also a fun event for the whole family.

All funds from the $10 per pet registration fee went to Open Door Animal Sanctuary. Roughly $10,000 was collected by Purina.

The march began at the intersection of 12th Street and Allen and wound its way through Soulard before concluding in Soulard Market Park. The procession was free to see for anybody who wanted to look on.