PICTURES: Cupid’s Undie Run 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hundreds of barely dressed runners braved the frigid temperatures Saturday, February 12, for the annual Cupid’s Undie Run. Held around Valentine’s Day, it’s a one-mile (ish) run near Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis while donning their best boudoir attire. Pre- and post-run festivities are held at PBR in Ballpark Village. They’re not crazy, just crazy serious about raising money for The Children’s Tumor Foundation, focused on fundraising to find a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF).
Valentines Day, Ballpark Village, St Louis, Race, Run, Underwear, Childrens Tumor Foundation, Charity, PBR, Downtown, Neurofibromatosis, NF