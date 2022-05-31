ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of comic fans of all ages packed the aisles of the Dome at America’s Center the weekend of May 13, 2022, for the first-ever Fan Expo Comic Con in St Louis. Fans met their favorite stars from TV and the Film, as well as comic books artists and animators of their favorite genres.

