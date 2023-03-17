ST. LOUIS — Dogtown is a sea of green today as the 38th annual Ancient Order of Hibernian Parade winds through this historic neighborhood. Thousands of people lined the streets to cheer on the marchers. More than 90 floats that highlighted Irish culture and history.

The Irish festival continues until 6 p.m and the area is divided into three zones for partying, families, and heritage.

St. Charles is hosting the second annual St. Patrick’s Day this evening. It’s on Main Street, starting from the Lewis and Clark Boathouse parking lot at 4:00 p.m., and it marches down South Main Street to First Capitol Drive.