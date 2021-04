JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - CourtTV is broadcasting a high-profile murder trial for a Missouri man accused of murder while living a double life. James Addie, 54, is accused of killing Molly Watson, 35 with whom he had a secret romance two days before their wedding. Live video of the third day of courtroom proceedings is being seen by the world on cable television and streaming online.

A driver discovered Watson’s body near a Monroe County creek bed in April 2018. Prosecutors say she died from a gunshot wound to the head. Tire tracks found near the body led police to consider Addie as a suspect.