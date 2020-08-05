Pike County Health Department sends COVID-19 public exposure warning after fair

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. – Some safety protocols were put into place last week when the Pike County Fair opened. No one who talked with our reporter thought they were taking any chance with their health by being there. Now the Pike County Health Department has issued a warning about public exposure to COVID-19.

There are three confirmed cases from the Pike County Fair in Bowling Green. Officials are warning others who were also at the fair to monitor their health. Anyone who was at the fair from Tuesday, July 28 through Saturday, August 1, 2020 should watch for symptoms.

The Pike County Health Department issued a statement before the fair saying, “the health department could not support an event with a mass crowd but would be available or question and suggestions on potential strategies and to help decrease the potential risk of COVID.”

Social distancing signs were posted and hand sanitizers were in strategic locations. But, few people wear masks because they were not required. FOX 2 spotted workers wiping down rides and items used in the carnival games.

