ST. LOUIS – A private dedication for a new art monument in St. Louis.

It’s called ‘Pillars of The Valley’ by artist Damon Davis. It’s outside CITYPARK stadium.

It’s on the site of the former black neighborhood called Mill Creek Valley. It was torn down in the late 1950s in the name of urban renewal. 20,000 residents were displaced.

A public dedication is planned at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.