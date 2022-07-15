GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an intoxicated pilot landed a small aircraft on Interstate 70 southeast of Kansas City, Missouri, after radioing that he had run out of fuel.

He was arrested after the landing about 2:30 a.m. Friday. KCTV reports that the landing closed westbound lanes of I-70 for more than 2 1/2 hours.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted that the plane had a “minor collision” with a guardrail but otherwise didn’t hit anything. The pilot was the only person on board and suffered minor injuries.

Online records showed he was flying from Warrensburg, Missouri, about 20 miles southeast of the landing site.