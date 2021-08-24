Pilot killed in small plane crash in western Missouri

ADRIAN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say the pilot of a single-engine plane was killed when the aircraft crashed into a cornfield in western Missouri’s Bates County. The crash was reported late Monday morning after the Piper J3C-65 was reported overdue Sunday afternoon. Another pilot in the area spotted the wreckage in the field northwest of Adrian and landed to help direct emergency responders to the site. A Bates County sheriff’s deputy also used a search and rescue drone to help guide other deputies, state troopers, police and medics to the crash site. Officials say the plane had taken off from a private airstrip, and the pilot was the only person aboard the plane. Authorities have not released the pilot’s name.

