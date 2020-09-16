Pilot uninjured after crashing plane into a bean field

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, a private Zenith 750 2 passenger plane crashed into a bean field just west of Montgomery City in Montgomery County, Missouri. The pilot call for assistance from local authorities after experiencing engine failure. The pilot tool the Montgomery County Sheriffs Office that he was uninjured, as deputies were dispatched the crash scene.

The scene was secured by the sheriff’s office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, while the Federal Aviation Administration was notified.

The pilot was en-route to the Mexico Memorial Airport from Tennessee.