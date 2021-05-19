Man pleads guilty to 2019 fatal carjacking of Pine Lawn nurse

Missouri

ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old pleaded guilty Wednesday in US District Court to shooting and killing a nurse and stealing her vehicle from the driveway of her Pine Lawn home.

On January 5, 2019, officers with the North County Police Cooperative responded to a 911 call around 7:50 p.m. for a person found shot in their driveway. When officers arrived at the home in the 2500 block of Arden, they found a woman who had died of a gunshot wound.

The victim was later identified as 61-year-old Naomi Miller.

Miller had just left her home and was about to leave to go to her nursing job when she was carjacked and shot.

According to prosecutors, the suspected shooter, later identified as Lashawn Clayburn, was eventually arrested on March 2, 2019 – but for a different crime. He was charged in St. Louis City Circuit Court in connection with the January 17 killing of Chrishaun Hilliard.

Prosecutors said Clayburn spent the next several hours joyriding in Miller’s vehicle and picked up several friends. He met with relatives to discuss disposing of the stolen car.

The following day, Clayburn met with a group of friends and traded Miller’s car for another stolen vehicle. Clayburn and his friends took the license plate off Miller’s car and tossed it in a neighboring backyard. They replaced it with a license plate from another stolen car.

On March 13, 2019, while in police custody, Clayburn placed a recorded jail call to his cousin in an attempt to arrange an alibi for the Miller carjacking.

Clayburn pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking resulting in death and one count of discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a carjacking resulting in death.

Clayburn will be sentenced on August 19.

