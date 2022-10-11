ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The subject of a manhunt in north St. Louis County is now in custody.

Colby Harris surrendered to detectives with the North County Police Cooperative on Tuesday afternoon.

Harris, 20, is accused of killing Jevon Durbin inside a home in the 4100 block of Jennings Station Road on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 5. Officers found Durbin shot to death inside the residence. He was 24.

Investigators believe Harris and Durbin knew one another because Harris had been let into the home prior to the shooting.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Harris with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains jailed on a $2 million cash-only bond.