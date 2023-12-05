ST. LOUIS – After setting tour records in 2023, singer Pink has announced the 2024 Summer Carnival Tour. Kicking off in St. Louis, The Dome in America’s Center will host one of the 17 shows on Saturday, August 10. Tickets go on sale Monday, December 11, at 10:00 a.m.

Over her career, Pink has won three Grammy Awards and seven MTV Video Music Awards.

2024 Summer Carnival Tour

Sat., Aug. 10 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center

Wed., Aug. 14 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Sun., Aug. 18 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

Wed., Aug. 21 | Foxboro, MA | Gillette Stadium

Sat., Aug. 24 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Wed., Aug. 28 | Missoula, MT | Washington Grizzly Stadium

Sat., Aug. 31 | Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium

Wed., Sept. 11 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park

Fri., Sept. 13 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sun., Sept. 15 | Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium

Tues. Oct. 01 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

Thurs. Oct. 03 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Sun. Oct. 06 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome

Sat. Oct. 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Wed. Nov. 06 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field

Mon. Nov. 18 | Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium

Sat. Nov. 23 | Miami, FL | loanDepot park