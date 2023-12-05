ST. LOUIS – After setting tour records in 2023, singer Pink has announced the 2024 Summer Carnival Tour. Kicking off in St. Louis, The Dome in America’s Center will host one of the 17 shows on Saturday, August 10. Tickets go on sale Monday, December 11, at 10:00 a.m.
Over her career, Pink has won three Grammy Awards and seven MTV Video Music Awards.
2024 Summer Carnival Tour
- Sat., Aug. 10 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center
- Wed., Aug. 14 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
- Sun., Aug. 18 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field
- Wed., Aug. 21 | Foxboro, MA | Gillette Stadium
- Sat., Aug. 24 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field
- Wed., Aug. 28 | Missoula, MT | Washington Grizzly Stadium
- Sat., Aug. 31 | Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium
- Wed., Sept. 11 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park
- Fri., Sept. 13 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
- Sun., Sept. 15 | Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium
- Tues. Oct. 01 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium
- Thurs. Oct. 03 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium
- Sun. Oct. 06 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome
- Sat. Oct. 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
- Wed. Nov. 06 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field
- Mon. Nov. 18 | Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium
- Sat. Nov. 23 | Miami, FL | loanDepot park