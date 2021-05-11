Pipe bombs found in vehicle in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Neighbors on a rural road in Jefferson County were on edge after two pipe bombs were discovered Tuesday afternoon.

The find was made during a traffic stop around 2:45 p.m. near Old Highway 21 and Jarvis Road. A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy pulled a vehicle over and the St. Louis County Bomb and Arson Unit was quickly called in to help.

“The driver consented to a vehicle search as the deputy was going through the vehicle, that’s when he located what he suspected to be a pair of pipe bombs,” Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The driver was arrested for an outstanding traffic warrant. Bissell said the man does not have a felony criminal history.

“It doesn’t sound like there were any threats being made like he was going to use them somewhere to injure people,” he said.

The bomb squad removed the devices from the scene and disposed of them safely. Jefferson County authorities were grateful for assistance from their neighbors to the north.

“It’s invaluable to be able to go to them in cases like this to be able to say hey who have people specifically trained in how to handle these and investigate what these devices are,” Bissell said.

The driver could face additional charges. 

