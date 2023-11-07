ST. LOUIS – A Hannibal man will spend several years behind bars after making a series of illegal pipe bombs.

Joshua Eugene Rickey, 34, was sentenced Tuesday to six years in federal prison. He admitted to detonating two pipe bombs last year.

According to his plea agreement, Rickey admitted making a series of pipe bombs out of sparklers and plastic or metal pipes between July 4 and Aug. 13 last year. Investigators say Rickey detonated one in a burned-out house across from his own home in late July 2022 and once lit one at his grandmother’s house, damaging a fence.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says pipe bombs and other “improvised explosive devices constructed from various objects are prohibited and extremely dangerous.”

“This case illustrates ATF’s commitment in preventing attacks instead of responding to their aftermath,” said Special Agent in Charge Bernard Hansen for the ATF’s Kansas City Field Division. “The conviction and now federal sentencing of this individual demonstrates our steadfast efforts to hold accountable individuals who threaten the safety of our communities.”

Earlier this year, Rickey pleaded guilty to one count of manufacturing one or more unregistered destructive devices and one count of possession of one or more unregistered destructive devices.