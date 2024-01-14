ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – As homeowners took precautions to prevent pipes from bursting amid the extreme cold over the weekend, St. Louis County authorities were scrambling late Sunday afternoon after a pipe broke at the jail.

According to county spokesman Doug Moore, jail employees noticed water on the third and fifth floors. They soon discovered a pipe had burst on the ninth floor and was leaking.

The St. Louis County Fire Department arrived at the jail around 6 p.m., and the leak was eventually contained.

Moore said jail operations were unaffected and damage was minimal, adding that employees and inmates still had water.